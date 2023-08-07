Tata Play Partners with NSIL to Launch GSAT-24 Satellite

Tata Play has joined hands with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to introduce the GSAT-24 satellite. This collaboration will enable Tata Play to offer improved picture and sound quality, along with 50% more channels, making it the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms.

The GSAT-24 satellite, developed by ISRO, operates on the 24-Ku band communication and will be exclusively utilized for the DTH application needs of Tata Play. This achievement signifies a revolutionary milestone in India’s telecommunications space, fueled by advanced indigenous technology.

NSIL, the commercial arm of the Department of Space (DOS), played a crucial role in the success of the mission. The entire capacity of the satellite has been leased to Tata Play, further cementing their commitment to the “Make in India” initiative.

With the launch of the new satellite, Tata Play aims to provide exceptional services to its DTH subscribers, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience. Users can expect enhanced video and audio quality, as well as a wider range of channels and services.

The successful implementation of the GSAT-24 satellite marks a significant achievement for India’s telecommunications industry. It showcases the country’s aerospace capabilities and signifies its successful entry into the Demand Driven Mission segment.

This mission also marks NSIL’s first foray into Demand Driven communication satellite efforts after the recent space sector reforms. GSAT-24 will bring about a new era of satellite television in India, supporting domestic broadcasting services with advanced digital TV transmission capabilities.

Congratulations to the teams of NSIL, ISRO, and Tata Play for their collaboration on this project and their contribution to the Make in India initiative.