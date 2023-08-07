Tata Motors to Expand Sales Outlets Nationwide to Meet Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Indian automaker Tata Motors is planning to expand its sales outlets across the country, with a particular focus on Tier II and Tier III cities, in response to the growing demand for its electric vehicle (EV) models. The company aims to establish separate sales infrastructure and service centers dedicated to its EV portfolio.

During an analyst call, Shailesh Chandra, the Managing Director of Passenger Vehicles at Tata Motors, noted that the adoption of EVs is spreading beyond major cities in India. This trend can be attributed to the success of their Tiago EV, which has had a significant impact on micro markets. Chandra expressed optimism about the potential for continued growth in EV sales as the market expands to other regions.

Interestingly, Chandra revealed that more than 49% of Tiago EV sales are now occurring outside of the top 20 cities. As a result, Tata Motors plans to set up separate showrooms for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and EVs in cities where the sales volume justifies a dedicated channel.

Additionally, Chandra emphasized that the implementation of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the Tiago EV, coupled with a reduction in battery cell prices, will contribute to the overall growth of the EV segment. He expressed confidence in meeting the eligibility requirements set by the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the PLI, which is expected to significantly boost profit margins.

In the first quarter alone, Tata Motors sold approximately 19,000 EV units, showcasing the increasing popularity of their electric models in the market. The company’s strategic expansion of sales outlets and dedication to providing specialized services for EVs demonstrate their commitment to meeting the rising demand for sustainable mobility solutions in India.