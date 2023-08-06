Tata Motors Plans to Expand Electric Vehicle Sales Outlets in Tier II and Tier III Cities

Tata Motors is aiming to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) by expanding its sales outlets in Tier II and Tier III cities. In the first quarter, the company sold approximately 19,000 EV units, and it is now considering establishing a separate sales infrastructure for its EV portfolio.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, has noted that the adoption of EVs is no longer limited to the top 20 cities in India. In fact, sales data for the Tiago EV shows that over 49% of purchases are coming from cities outside the top 20.

To capitalize on this growing market, Tata Motors plans to implement a shop-in-shop concept in smaller cities, thereby expanding its sales network. The company is also focusing on building service capability and training service engineers in these locations.

In addition, Tata Motors is contemplating the creation of separate EV showrooms as volumes increase in certain cities. Currently, the company utilizes a shop-in-shop concept within their existing dealerships to sell EVs. However, with the projected growth, a separate distribution channel for EVs may be more feasible.

Chandra is optimistic about the EV business, expecting substantial margin improvement due to increased localization efforts and reduced costs of new generation aggregates. The recent implementation of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the Tiago EV, along with the decrease in battery cell prices, is anticipated to contribute to the overall growth of the EV segment.

Tata Motors has set an ambitious goal of selling around 1 lakh (100,000) EV units this year and believes that with the recovery of battery cell prices and the implementation of the PLI scheme, the medium-term prospects for EVs are strong.