ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Tata Motors introduces new variants of Punch SUV in India

Tata Motors has launched three new variants of its Punch SUV in India. These new variants are available in the petrol version of the model and offer additional trims. The new trims include the Accomplished Sunroof Pack, Creative Sunroof Pack, and Creative Flagship. The starting price for these variants is Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Accomplished Sunroof pack, along with the standard trim, comes with features like an electric sunroof with voice commands, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, Type A and Type C USB ports, front seat armrest, and a shark fin antenna. The Creative variant now has two new trims – Sunroof Pack and Flagship Pack – which include features like TPMS, one-touch up window for the driver, express cool, and Tata’s iRA-connected telematics.

The Punch SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. It is available with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Additionally, Tata Motors has also introduced a CNG version of the Punch SUV with twin-cylinder CNG technology.

Here are the ex-showroom prices of the new Punch variants:

– Punch Accomplished S – Rs. 8.25 lakh
– Punch Accomplished Dazzle S – Rs. 8.65 lakh
– Punch Creative DT S – Rs. 9.20 lakh
– Punch Creative Flagship DT – Rs. 9.50 lakh

