Tata Motors to Strengthen Sales Outlets in Tier II and Tier III Cities for Electric Vehicles

Tata Motors is planning to enhance its sales outlets in Tier II and Tier III cities in response to the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in these areas. In the first quarter, the company sold approximately 19,000 EV units and intends to establish a separate sales infrastructure for its electric vehicle portfolio in the future.

Shailesh Chandra, the Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, stated that EV adoption is no longer limited to the top 20 cities in the country, which is an encouraging indication for EV sales. The introduction of the Tiago EV has boosted sales in micro markets, with over 49% of Tiago EV sales originating from locations outside the top 20 cities.

To cater to customers in smaller cities, Tata Motors is implementing a shop-in-shop concept, where EV products will be sold within existing dealerships. Additionally, the company is expanding its network and enhancing its service capabilities to meet the rising demand. Chandra also mentioned the possibility of establishing separate EV showrooms to better serve customers nationwide.

Tata Motors anticipates significant margin improvement in the EV business due to increased localization efforts and reduced costs of new generation aggregates. Furthermore, the production-linked incentive scheme and a decline in battery cell prices will contribute to the overall growth of the EV segment.

With these strategies in place, Tata Motors aims to sell around 1 lakh (100,000) EV units this year.