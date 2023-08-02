TARS Solutions: Automated Robotic Security for Enhanced Facility Safety

EPIC Security Works, a well-established security services provider in the California Bay Area, is excited to introduce their new venture, TARS Solutions (Total Automated Robotic Security). TARS Solutions focuses on Automated Robotic Security and Facility Monitoring, utilizing technology-driven device applications powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The primary goal of TARS Solutions is to help organizations enhance their facility safety through a robust security matrix. This includes implementing A.I. deterrent devices, security camera monitoring, and facility and lot access control. By collaborating with industry-leading technology providers such as Robotic Assistance Devices (R.A.D.) and Centralized Vision, TARS Solutions offers a range of innovative solutions.

Some of the key services provided by TARS Solutions include Automated Security Patrols, Automated Gate Guards, Security Trailer Cameras, Live Video Monitoring, Access Control Systems, and Automated Parking Lot Safety. All of these services are backed by state-of-the-art 24/7 monitoring centers.

Deploying TARS Solutions at their businesses allows clients to enjoy the peace of mind of round-the-clock security at a fraction of the cost of physical security patrols and on-site monitoring. The implementation of TARS Solutions creates a living ecosystem of security, resulting in cost reductions and improved safety.

For more information on TARS Solutions and their suite of AI-powered security solutions, please visit their website or reach out to them via phone or email.