Escape From Tarkov Arena Unveils New Website and Exciting Game Modes

Escape From Tarkov Arena, the thrilling addition to the Escape From Tarkov universe, recently launched its official website. Packed with intriguing details, this website provides a glimpse into the adrenaline-fueled gladiator fights that players will soon be able to experience.

The highlight of the launch is the upcoming Tarkov Arena Beta test. Players are encouraged to actively report any issues they encounter to the support center, ensuring that the game is optimized and stable before its full release. The Tarkov Arena Beta test will be available through the EFT launcher in the future, offering players a chance to try out the game before it hits the shelves.

Escape From Tarkov Arena introduces a variety of game modes that cater to different play styles. Among these modes are Shootout, Teamfight, Overrun, Last Hero, and Duel. Players can engage in intense solo, duo, trio, or team battles, testing their skills against opponents in fast-paced matches.

The game currently offers four out of seven thrilling battlefields, or maps, that players can explore. These include the Sawmill, a mysterious old sawmill rumored to hide a secret TerraGroup Labs command post; Bay5, a former secure cargo warehouse with a new look; Air Pit, a transformed terminal hall at the city airport; and Equator, a makeshift Arena created from the Equator-2 shopping mall.

Escape From Tarkov Arena also allows for character integration and customization. Progression and gear earned in the game will transfer to the core Escape From Tarkov experience, and vice versa. Players can choose from various equipment presets such as Assault, CQB, Scout, and Sniper, based on their rank and preferred role.

To add more excitement, Escape From Tarkov Arena offers skill-based ranking. Players can compete against opponents of similar skill levels, earning a rating in ranked games and showcasing their abilities on the battlefield.

For those interested in pre-ordering Escape From Tarkov Arena, it is available for €37.00. Players who pre-order will receive bonus gear from The Chronicles of Ryzhy series protagonist. This exclusive offer is a great opportunity to delve into the thrilling world of Escape From Tarkov Arena.

