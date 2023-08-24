Astronomers Observe Sun-like Star Emitting Gamma Radiation for the First Time

Astronomers have made an exciting discovery, witnessing a young star similar to our sun emitting high-energy gamma radiation. This is the first evidence that low-mass stars known as T. Tauri stars, surrounded by gas and dust forming planets, can emit gamma radiation. Gamma radiation is the most energetic form of light and understanding its origin in stars can provide important insights into the formation of stars and planetary systems.

The observation was made using the Fermi satellite telescope which collects high-energy radiation data from the universe. The telescope has been observing the sky since 2008, but approximately 30% of the gamma rays it has detected have yet to be attributed to a source. In an attempt to identify these mysterious sources, Agostina Filócomo and her team focused on the star-forming region NGC 2071.

The researchers found three unidentified gamma-ray sources coming from the direction of NGC 2071, where T. Tauri stars are currently forming. T. Tauri stars are young stars still surrounded by the gas and dust that created them, making them variable stars with fluctuating levels of brightness. The team believes that T. Tauri stars emit gamma rays sporadically during powerful flare events called megaflares.

These megaflares occur when magnetic energy stored in the atmospheres of young stars is released in the form of powerful electromagnetic bursts. Megaflares can be several times the size of the stars themselves and are so powerful that if the sun were to produce such an eruption, life on Earth would be in danger.

However, some scientists speculate that megaflares in the early history of the solar system might have played a role in the formation of planets by driving gas and triggering the formation of rocky materials. This means that understanding gamma-ray emissions from T. Tauri stars could provide insights into the formation and evolution of our own planet Earth.

Overall, this discovery not only helps explain previously unattributed gamma-ray detections but also has significant implications for our understanding of stars, planetary systems, and the formation of our own solar system.

Source: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society