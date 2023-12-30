Remembering the Life and Legacy of Tanice Samuels

Tanice Samuels, a beloved figure known for her unwavering spirit and inspiring presence, has left an indelible mark on those whose lives she touched. The fashion and beauty creative, who courageously pursued her dreams, passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 34. Her family shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page, informing the world about the peaceful manner in which she departed.

The outpouring of love and admiration was overwhelming, with nearly 1,000 comments expressing condolences and recounting cherished memories. Friends and acquaintances described Tanice as a radiant soul, a beacon of light that brightened every room she entered. Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who had the privilege of knowing Tanice, expressed her deep sorrow and fondness for the vibrant and beautiful woman.

During her funeral, held at St Bernard’s Church in Glengormley, Fr Pat Sheehan reflected on the remarkable life that Tanice lived. Although her time on earth was tragically cut short, it was abundantly filled with a myriad of choices, experiences, and achievements. Fr Sheehan spoke of Tanice’s multifaceted talents, from her musical abilities – playing the harp, clarinet, and singing – to her academic prowess and creative pursuits in the world of fashion and beauty.

Above all, Tanice lived life on her terms, unburdened by societal expectations or the fear of disapproval. She exuded confidence in her identity and fearlessly pursued her passions. Fr Sheehan also acknowledged the profound impact of family and friends on Tanice’s life, particularly her devoted and loving husband, Jon-Paul, and their two sons, Logan and Isaac. He emphasized the importance of these relationships, highlighting their role in shaping the remarkable woman Tanice became.

Tanice Samuels leaves behind not only her immediate family but also a bereaved mother, siblings, grandmother, and a wide network of extended family and friends who are mourning her untimely loss. While her physical presence may no longer grace this world, her memory will forever serve as a testament to the power of living authentically and fearlessly pursuing one’s dreams.

