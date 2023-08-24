Tamron Developing 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD Lens for Full-frame Sony E-mount Cameras

Tamron is currently in the process of developing the 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD (Model A068), an ultra-wide to standard zoom lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. This lens will be the world’s first to offer such a zoom range on Sony cameras.

Unlike the previous 17-50mm f/2.8 XR Di II LD IF lens from 2008, which was only compatible with APS-C cameras, the new lens is designed to cover the full-frame format. Additionally, Tamron has incorporated other features that set this lens apart.

The 17-50mm f/4 lens is described as a wide-angle zoom with a constant f/4 aperture, making it suitable for both still photography and video recording. Tamron promises excellent optical performance throughout the entire zoom range, with crisp sharpness from edge to edge.

One notable feature of this lens is the use of Tamron’s Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) linear motor focusing system, which enables fast and accurate autofocus performance. Another advantage is that the physical dimensions of the lens remain unchanged while zooming, allowing for consistent balance regardless of focal length. This makes the lens particularly well-suited for use on gimbals or other similar equipment.

Tamron has indicated that the minimum focusing distance of the lens will be 7.5 inches at the wide end and 11.8 inches at the 50mm end, providing the ability to get relatively close to subjects. While Tamron did not specify the reproduction ratio, this information may become available once the lens is officially announced.

In addition, the lens is said to be compatible with Tamron’s proprietary Lens Utility tool, offers some level of moisture resistance, and utilizes a 67mm front filter size like many of Tamron’s other mirrorless camera optics.

The Tamron 17-50mm f/4 Di III VXD is expected to be released this fall, although specific timing and pricing details have not been announced yet.

