Talc in Mexico’s Subduction Zone Facilitates Deformation

Researchers have discovered that talc, a weak mineral, plays a significant role in facilitating deformation in Mexico’s subduction zone. The subduction zone beneath the state of Guerrero, Mexico, is situated where the Cocos plate slides beneath the North American plate. This area experiences a geological phenomenon known as episodic tremor and slow slip (ETS), which scientists are still trying to understand.

In a study by Lindquist et al., petrologic models were developed to investigate the variables that drive ETS. The researchers focused on Guerrero as a natural laboratory for studying plate deformation. They found that talc, which forms through the chemical alteration of serpentinized peridotite rock, may play a crucial role in facilitating ETS at subduction zone interfaces.

Using realistic conditions of pressure, temperature, and composition, the researchers predicted mineral occurrences at the plate interface beneath Guerrero. It was determined that talc forms when serpentinites react with fluids released by the subducting Cocos plate, reaching 43% silica by weight. Even small additions of silica beyond this threshold result in significant volumes of talc, which can then host deformation in the subduction zone. Talc primarily grows in serpentinite where subducting basalts undergo enough dehydration to produce sufficient amounts of silica-rich fluid.

While the models did not precisely replicate the large volumes of talc observed in the subduction zone, they did predict the formation of thin zones of talc-rich rocks near areas where ETS occurs along the plate interface. This research highlights the importance of considering metasomatism in fault slip models and provides valuable insights for future studies on seismicity in Mexico’s Pacific coast.

This study demonstrates the potential impact of talc in promoting deformation in subduction zones and sheds light on the complex dynamics of plate tectonics. Further research in this field is crucial for enhancing our understanding of earthquake generation and mitigating associated hazards.

Sources:

– Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

– Sidder, A. (2023), Talc may make Mexico’s subduction zone more slippery, Eos, 104, https://doi.org/10.1029/2023EO230319. Published on 23 August 2023.