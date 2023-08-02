TAL Australia Embraces Experimentation Approach to Generative AI

TAL Australia is embracing an experimentation approach to generative AI, recognizing its potential as a complementary and co-pilot tool for supporting staff. The insurance industry, in particular, deals with large volumes of unstructured data, which can be efficiently processed by generative AI.

Hinesh Chauhan, the general manager for technology delivery at TAL, referenced OpenAI research stating that 80% of jobs could incorporate generative AI due to its user-friendly nature. Chauhan emphasized the importance of adaptability and experimentation given the ever-changing nature of the technology. He also acknowledged that setting rigid governance structures would not be effective due to the rapid adoption of generative AI.

Generative AI can help simplify the insurance journey by expediting decision-making and highlighting the key factors for judgment calls. TAL Australia aims to leverage its partners and platforms to understand and address biases in generative AI technology. They understand the limitations of their investment compared to major platform providers but strive to incorporate best practices into their workplace.

Chauhan expressed the organization’s commitment to explainability and ensuring that decisions made by generative AI can be justified. While there are numerous use cases, Chauhan stressed the importance of embedding the technology into business processes.

