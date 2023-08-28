GTA 6 Release Window Hinted at by Rockstar CEO

In a recent interview, Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick, dropped some tantalizing hints about the release of GTA 6, giving fans a glimpse into the future of the highly-anticipated game. Zelnick mentioned the “very robust pipeline of titles” and expectations for net bookings in fiscal 2025, suggesting that GTA 6 could be released around 2024 or 2025. These remarks align with previous reports by industry journalist, Jason Schreier.

Although Zelnick was careful with his words, it’s evident that Take-Two has high hopes for the game. With an estimated cost of over a billion dollars, GTA 6 is expected to be a major cash cow for the company. Zelnick also hinted at other upcoming titles from Take-Two subsidiaries, which will contribute to the company’s record-high net bookings in the next fiscal year.

While the exact release date of GTA 6 is still uncertain, Zelnick’s comments provide a rare glimpse into the potential window for the game’s launch. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, and Zelnick’s remarks offer some reassurance that the wait may soon be over.

It’s worth mentioning that Vice City, the rumored setting for GTA 6, is inspired by Miami. If the game follows this trend, players can expect a vibrant and iconic virtual version of the city to explore. As with any game release, fans will have to wait for official information from Rockstar for concrete details.

In the meantime, speculation and anticipation continue to grow as gamers eagerly await the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

