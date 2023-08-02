Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Warns of Consequences of Chinese Invasion

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, has issued a warning about the potential catastrophic consequences of a Chinese invasion of the island. He emphasized Taiwan’s strategic importance in the semiconductor industry and global shipping lanes, stating that any use of force against Taiwan would have far-reaching repercussions globally.

Taiwan plays a crucial role in international security and prosperity, with over 50 percent of the world’s shipping containers passing through the waterway that separates Taiwan from mainland China. Furthermore, Taiwan’s near-monopoly on semiconductor production makes it a vital player in the modern economy and defense infrastructure worldwide. Any disruption to the semiconductor supply chain would have significant implications.

Wu expressed hope that China would refrain from using force against Taiwan, noting the serious impact it would have on the entire world. He also highlighted the sophisticated disinformation campaign by China to influence Taiwan’s population and manipulate the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

The situation around Taiwan has been escalating following the visit of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contact with the island. Pelosi’s visit led China to announce the cessation of cooperation with the United States on issues such as climate change, anti-drug efforts, and military talks.

Despite Chinese warnings, Taiwan’s Vice President, William Lai, is scheduled to visit the United States this month. This visit provides an opportunity for Lai to meet with US officials. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently called on soldiers to protect China’s sovereignty and territory, highlighting the increasing tensions in the region.