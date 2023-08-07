CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Taiwan shares recover, AI stocks gain

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Shares in Taiwan bounced back on Monday, recovering from a previous slump. Market sentiment improved as concerns about a hawkish Federal Reserve eased following a weaker-than-expected jobs report. The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, climbed 0.90 percent to close at 16,996.00.

The buying of stocks related to artificial intelligence (AI) development resumed after a recent consolidation. Bargain hunters rushed to pick up AI-related stocks, which had been impacted by profit-taking in recent sessions. This positive momentum continued throughout the session, while old economy stocks showed mixed results.

AI-related stocks, including Wistron, Wiwynn Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., Inventec Corp., and Giga-Byte Technology Co., experienced significant gains. The computer and periphery sub-index rose by 5.88 percent, while the electronics index saw a 1.39 percent increase.

However, semiconductor stocks had limited gains as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. remained cautious after reducing its sales guidance for 2023.

Despite the rebound, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$3.22 billion worth of shares on the main board.

