CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Sees Increase in Institutional Investors

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Sees Increase in Institutional Investors

During the 2nd quarter, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) by 3.4%. The institutional investor now owns 264,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, making it their 3rd largest holding. Other investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC and JFS Wealth Advisors LLC also lifted their stakes in the company, as well as Focused Wealth Management Inc. and Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV. Overall, institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stock.

On Friday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up 1.2% to $96.16 per share. The company has a market capitalization of $498.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. Its fifty-day simple moving average is $101.44.

Recently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing announced that they will be increasing their quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share.

Several analyst reports have been released on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, with one downgrade from StockNews.com and price target adjustments from Needham & Company LLC and Susquehanna.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Polygon’s NFT Metrics Decline Despite Previous Growth

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Dark Satellite: Blending Jazz, Distortion, and Blues

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Strong Growth in the OHV Telematics Market Driven by Various Factors

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Denny Parada Claims FBI Stole $500 Million Worth of Civil War-Era Gold

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Polygon’s NFT Metrics Decline Despite Previous Growth

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Dark Satellite: Blending Jazz, Distortion, and Blues

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

The US Must Catch Up in the Global Race for AI Regulation

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments