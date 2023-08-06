Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Sees Increase in Institutional Investors

During the 2nd quarter, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) by 3.4%. The institutional investor now owns 264,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, making it their 3rd largest holding. Other investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC and JFS Wealth Advisors LLC also lifted their stakes in the company, as well as Focused Wealth Management Inc. and Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV. Overall, institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stock.

On Friday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up 1.2% to $96.16 per share. The company has a market capitalization of $498.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. Its fifty-day simple moving average is $101.44.

Recently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing announced that they will be increasing their quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share.

Several analyst reports have been released on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, with one downgrade from StockNews.com and price target adjustments from Needham & Company LLC and Susquehanna.