Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Stock Price Surges

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has surged by 1.52 compared to the previous closing price. Over the last five trading sessions, the company has seen a 3.71% gain in its stock price.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96x, which is above its average. It has a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) by analysts is $114.13, which is $11.15 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and short sellers hold 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on July 31, 2023, was 11.87M shares.

TSM stock has seen a decrease of 3.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.06% and a quarterly decrease of 20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 16.23% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna rating TSM as “Positive” and predicting a price of $135 in the upcoming period.

TSM is currently trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average. The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73.

Overall, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.