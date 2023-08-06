TSMC Agrees to Higher Safety Standards for US Plant Construction

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has reached an agreement with the Arizona government to implement higher safety standards for the construction of its first plant in the United States. The voluntary protection program signed between TSMC and the state requires the company to adhere to safety requirements that exceed federal regulations.

The agreement includes various measures aimed at enhancing worker transparency and safety. This includes increased supervision from the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health, additional training for foremen and construction workers, and measures to improve overall transparency for workers.

Construction of the TSMC plant kicked off in 2021 on a sprawling 445-hectare site in north Phoenix, Arizona. The facility is expected to utilize TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication and have a monthly production capacity of 20,000 wafers. The plant is slated to be fully operational by next year.

The decision to implement higher safety standards comes after President Joe Biden’s visit to the construction site in December 2020. President Biden hailed the project as a testament to job creation and investment in technology and infrastructure.

TSMC has faced some criticism for bringing in workers from Taiwan, but the company assures that the jobs of the US workers already on site will not be affected. Alongside the safety agreement, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs also announced an initiative to double the number of registered construction and trade apprentices in the state over the next three years.

Overall, this safety agreement represents TSMC’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its workers and aligns with the company’s dedication to excellence in construction practices.