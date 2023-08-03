Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs Partners with SES to Boost Digital Communications Resilience

The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) in Taiwan has announced a strategic partnership with satellite provider SES with the aim of enhancing the resilience of Taiwan’s digital communications networks. The project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2024, will establish 773 satellite terminals domestically and internationally.

Earlier this year, MODA initiated a program to validate the digital resilience of emerging technologies for contingency or wartime applications. The program explores the use of a nonsynchronous satellite network as an emergency backup network. The Telecom Technology Center (TTC) has been entrusted with leading the execution of this project, working towards ensuring the reliable transmission of critical commands and emergency evacuation information during urgent situations.

The program primarily relies on low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to maintain internet connectivity in emergencies. However, if LEO satellites are rendered inaccessible, they can be substituted with medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites.

Each terminal involved in the project will be connected to more than two satellites. The partnership with SES marks the second collaboration in Taiwan’s digital resilience project, following a previous partnership with U.K.-based OneWeb.

MODA has extended an invitation to synchronous, LEO, and MEO satellite communication companies to participate in the project, provided they adhere to Taiwan’s national security and information security regulations.