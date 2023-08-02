Taiwan Announces Satellite Partnerships to Strengthen Digital Resilience

Taiwan has recently entered into partnerships with satellite service providers to establish a medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellite network and deploy a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite system. These collaborations are part of Taiwan’s two-year plan to enhance its digital resilience through non-geostationary satellite infrastructure.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs in Taiwan intends to deploy over 700 sites across the country to guarantee uninterrupted communication services, including video conferencing, internet phone calls, and live broadcasting, in the event of a conflict. MEO satellites will be utilized when LEO facilities are unavailable to ensure a continuous chain of command.

In addition to the partnership with Luxembourg-based satellite service provider SES, Taiwan is also in talks with British company OneWeb for the deployment of the LEO satellite system. The Ministry is actively seeking partnerships with various satellite communication companies, prioritizing national security and information security compliance.

By diversifying its partnerships, Taiwan aims to make it challenging for any potential invader to compromise all telecommunications service providers simultaneously from different countries. These proactive measures underscore Taiwan’s commitment to safeguarding its communications during times of potential conflict, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for its citizens.

Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its digital resilience through satellite infrastructure reflect its commitment to maintaining seamless communication in critical situations. These partnerships will significantly contribute to Taiwan’s ability to establish reliable and secure communication channels, demonstrating its dedication to a resilient digital future.