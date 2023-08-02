Taiwan Detains Lieutenant Colonel for Leaking Military Secrets to China

Taiwan’s defense ministry has detained a lieutenant colonel and several collaborators on suspicion of leaking military secrets to China. The officer, identified only by the surname Hsieh, and others have been accused of being recruited by China to provide national defense secrets and other sensitive information.

This incident occurs amid escalating military tensions between China and Taiwan. China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory and has been actively recruiting retired Taiwanese military personnel to obtain state secrets. In return, these individuals are offered money or gifts.

According to unnamed prosecutors, Hsieh is believed to have established a spy organization composed of current and retired military personnel tasked with collecting intelligence for China. The Ministry of National Defense in Taiwan has expressed its condemnation for this breach of duty and betrayal of the country.

In addition to Hsieh, a retired army major and three other individuals have been questioned in relation to the case.

Last month, Taiwanese authorities detained five individuals on suspicion of spying for China, including a Chinese yo-yo instructor. Progressive efforts are being made to counter espionage activities, protect national security, and preserve the integrity of Taiwan’s defense forces.