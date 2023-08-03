Taiwan and China Suspect Elon Musk and Starlink

Taiwan and China share suspicions regarding billionaire Elon Musk and his low-orbit satellite network system, Starlink. China is concerned that Starlink could undermine its control over networks, while Taiwan worries about the system’s vulnerability to Chinese pressure.

China has expressed concerns about Starlink, with two close encounters between SpaceX satellites and the then-incomplete Chinese space station in 2021. China also worries that Musk might offer unregulated Starlink connection services within the country. However, SpaceX executives have stated that they do not see China as a market for Starlink.

Taiwan, on the other hand, is hesitant to adopt Starlink services due to Musk’s close relationship with China. Taiwan is vigilant against the threat of Chinese intrusion, especially since it holds a significant position in the global chip market.

While using Starlink could promote national security and data security for Taiwan, there is the risk that Musk could be pressured by China to restrict network connections. Musk has previously limited Starlink services in Ukraine under certain circumstances.

Currently, there are over 4,500 Starlink satellites in orbit, accounting for approximately 53% of all active satellites around Earth. Musk plans to deploy up to 42,000 satellites in the coming years.

Aside from China, multinational online retailer Amazon and the European Space Agency are also developing their own low-orbit satellite network systems.

One concern is that Musk effectively controls Starlink and often makes unpredictable decisions. His past actions, such as initially offering Starlink services to Ukraine but then changing his mind, raise uncertainties. If an important communication network system is controlled by an unpredictable individual, it can cause unease among militaries and political leaders worldwide.

While Musk’s decision-making may carry risks, his status as the world’s richest individual means he can bear potential losses. However, if he unilaterally cuts off Starlink services, he will lose profitable contracts and incur heavy financial costs.