Taiga Motors Achieves Milestone with First Vehicle Deliveries in California

Leading off-road electric vehicle manufacturer, Taiga Motors Corporation, has achieved a historic milestone by delivering its vehicles in California. This move into the Golden State marks a significant advancement for Taiga in its mission to revolutionize the powersports industry. Taiga vehicles are now available in three prominent boating and EV adoption hubs in the United States.

Taiga offers the 100% electric personal watercraft, the Orca Carbon, to Californians who wish to explore the state’s waterways in a more sustainable manner. The Orca Carbon is the world’s first mass-produced fully electric personal watercraft, featuring carbon fiber construction and a powerful electric motor. It has a top speed of 62 mph and operates silently on the water.

Taiga operates using a hybrid direct-to-consumer model and has partnered with H&H Marine as a Taiga Service Provider (TSP) in San Diego. With this new addition, Taiga now has a network of 19 TSPs strategically located in 25 key locations throughout North America. H&H Marine will assist customers in taking ownership of their new vehicles and provide after-sale service as needed.

In addition to the Orca Carbon, Taiga is planning to introduce the Orca Performance, which will utilize cutting-edge technology and battery innovations to offer sustainable water exploration without compromising performance.

The company’s CEO, Sam Bruneau, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating that it establishes Taiga as a key player in the off-road EV sector coast to coast. Taiga’s goal is to redefine the powersports industry by making it more sustainable, accessible, and exhilarating than ever before. With recognition and accolades from leading publications, the company is set to achieve its mission.