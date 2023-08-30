Sonim XP10 Now Available on T-Mobile: The Rugged 5G Phone for Business

The Sonim XP10, a rugged smartphone designed specifically for businesses, is now available on T-Mobile. This marks the device’s entrance into T-Mobile’s lineup, making it the third major carrier in the United States to offer the phone.

One of the standout features of the Sonim XP10 is its 5G support, allowing users to take advantage of T-Mobile’s fast 5G network. Additionally, the phone supports T-Mobile Direct Connect Push-to-Talk service, making it convenient for group communications.

The XP10 is built to withstand tough conditions, as it is certified to meet military and industrial standards. It boasts pressure and puncture resistance, capable of withstanding up to one metric ton of pressure and impact energy of 4 joules on its protective outer shell. The phone is also waterproof and dustproof with an IP68/69K rating.

Sonim prides itself on providing excellent warranty coverage, and the XP10 is no exception. The phone comes with a 3-year warranty at no additional cost, surpassing the warranty offered by competing devices in the same class.

In terms of specifications, the XP10 features a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal memory. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability. The phone has a dual camera setup (50MP + 8MP) on the rear, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

While the hardware specifications may seem underwhelming, the Sonim XP10 prides itself on its ruggedness and reliability. Although it ships with Android 12, Sonim has promised an upgrade to Android 13 in the future. In the meantime, the phone will receive security updates every three months.

Overall, the Sonim XP10 on T-Mobile is an ideal choice for business users who require a rugged device that can withstand tough conditions while still offering 5G connectivity and reliable communication capabilities.

