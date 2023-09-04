CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

T-Mobile Offers Free REVVL 5G Devices in Trade-In Deal

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 4, 2023
T-Mobile’s new REVVL 5G devices, the REVVL 6x and 6x Pro, are now available for purchase, but customers have the opportunity to get them for free through a special trade-in deal. This promotion allows customers to trade in their existing phone for a free REVVL 6x or 6x Pro, as long as the traded-in phone is in working condition and its display is not cracked or broken.

To qualify for the deal, customers must be on a postpaid plan. However, T-Mobile has also considered those who have non-working phones or devices with broken or cracked displays. Customers in this situation can still get the REVVL 6x for free, but they will have to pay $50 for the REVVL 6x Pro. Even with the additional cost, this is a great deal as it offers a significant discount of $180.

The REVVL 6x and 6x Pro have some differences in terms of internal memory, display size, and battery capacity. The REVVL 6x features a 6.52-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, and a triple camera setup. On the other hand, the REVVL 6x Pro sports a larger 6.82-inch HD+ display, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of internal memory, and a quad camera setup.

Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and offer similar camera features. The REVVL 6x is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, while the 6x Pro boasts a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

Customers interested in taking advantage of this deal should act quickly, as it may not last long. The offer is available online and in-store through T-Mobile.

Sources: TheMobileReport

