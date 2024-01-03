T-Mobile Offers Free Hulu Streaming and More to Go5G Next Customers

T-Mobile is giving its Go5G Next customers an added perk with complimentary access to popular streaming service Hulu. Starting from January 24, Go5G Next customers will be able to enjoy the ad-supported tier of Hulu at no extra cost. This streaming benefit comes as part of T-Mobile’s plan, which also includes Apple TV+ and a basic Netflix account, for a starting price of $100 per month for one line with autopay.

It’s important to note that after 12 months, T-Mobile customers will need to take action to renew their free Hulu subscription. Failure to do so will result in the subscription auto-renewing at the regular monthly price of $7.99 for the ad-supported tier. This offer aims to provide additional value to customers by allowing them to explore a wide range of popular TV shows and movies.

In addition to T-Mobile, there are other service providers that offer free or discounted streaming services:

Verizon: Netflix and Max Discount, Disney Bundle, and Apple One Deal

Verizon has introduced various streaming benefits for its customers. MyPlan customers can avail a 40% discount on the ad-supported tiers of both Netflix and Max, costing $10 per month. Furthermore, they can subscribe to Apple One for $10 per month for an individual or $20 for a family, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. Verizon also offers its myPlan customers a Disney bundle, including ad-free Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads, all for $10 per month.

Cricket Wireless: Free Max

Cricket Wireless includes the ad-supported tier of Max (formerly HBO Max) as part of its $60-per-month unlimited plan. This allows customers to enjoy a wide range of content without any additional cost.

Metro by T-Mobile: Free Vix Premium

Metro by T-Mobile’s Unlimited plans offer a one-year subscription to Vix Premium, a popular Spanish-language streaming service. This limited-time offer allows customers to access a variety of Spanish-language content.

Overall, these streaming benefits provided by service providers aim to enhance the entertainment experience for customers and offer additional value along with their mobile plans. So, whether it’s catching up on the latest TV shows, binging movies, or exploring content in different languages, customers can now enjoy these perks without the need for separate subscriptions.

