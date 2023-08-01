CityLife

T-DRONES Launches the VA25: An Innovative Hybrid Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
T-DRONES has recently introduced the VA25, a groundbreaking hybrid fixed-wing VTOL UAV. This unmanned aerial vehicle can fly for up to 2.5 hours and carry a payload of up to 1 kg. With its ultra-lightweight carbon fiber construction, the VA25 is capable of withstanding Level 6 winds.

The VA25 combines the agility and rapid deployment of a multirotor drone with the endurance and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. It is equipped with four VTOL rotors and a forward propulsion rotor, ensuring exceptional flight performance. Its wingspan spans 2.5 meters, providing a portable solution that can be assembled in just three minutes, without the need for any tools.

T-DRONES offers the VA25 in various ready-to-fly (RTF) configurations, allowing it to cater to diverse mission requirements. This versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of applications and industries. The VA25’s capabilities make it a valuable asset for tasks such as aerial photography, surveying, surveillance, and inspection.

The VA25 hybrid fixed-wing VTOL UAV showcases T-DRONES’ commitment to innovation and excellence in unmanned aerial systems. With its impressive flight time, payload capacity, and robust design, it presents new possibilities for aerial operations.

To witness the VA25 hybrid fixed-wing VTOL UAV in action, please refer to the video above.

