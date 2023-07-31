Synapxe: Singapore’s National Health Tech Agency Rebrands and Introduces New AI-Powered Solutions

Singapore’s national health tech agency, Integrated Health Information Systems, has rebranded to Synapxe on its 15th anniversary. Since 2008, Synapxe has been responsible for designing, developing, and implementing IT solutions for 46 public healthcare institutions and over 70,000 healthcare workers in Singapore. The agency manages approximately 600 health IT systems and over 80,000 end-point devices.

With its new identity, Synapxe aims to act as a “connector” within the health ecosystem, facilitating the flow of information. The rebrand also signifies a renewed focus on accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation health technologies to greatly improve health outcomes.

As part of its launch, Synapxe is introducing new AI-powered health solutions. One such solution is ACE-AI (Assisted Chronic Disease Explanation using AI), which will be piloted with 20 general practitioners by the end of the year. ACE-AI is an AI tool that identifies risk factors and automates risk calculations to detect early signs and risks of chronic diseases.

Another solution, AIM.SG, is a vendor-neutral platform co-developed with SingHealth and NTT Data. It enables the rapid development, testing, and deployment of AI imaging models and will be piloted at Changi General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.

Additionally, Synapxe is collaborating with the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics on a project to improve patients’ medication adherence. The AV-MED (Augmented Video Analytics for Medication Adherence) uses object detection AI modeling and video analytics to capture patients’ medicine intake, although it is currently in the early experimental stage.

Synapxe has also formed global partnerships with Google Cloud and Accenture to deploy the Apigee API management platform, providing third-party developers with access to data and services from Synapxe’s managed systems to create new applications. Furthermore, the agency expanded its partnership with Microsoft to develop smart applications with generative AI.

Synapxe aims to continue harnessing the power of technologies like generative AI and cloud to improve the health of Singapore’s population and ensure a future-ready health system for the country.