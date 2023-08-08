Sydney Sprague Releases Latest Track “Nobody Knows Anything”

Sydney Sprague, a singer-songwriter based in Phoenix, has recently launched her newest track and accompanying video titled “Nobody Knows Anything.” This song is part of her upcoming second album, “somebody in hell loves you,” which is scheduled to be released on September 15th.

“Nobody Knows Anything” follows the release of Sprague’s previous singles, “Overkill” and “Smiley Face.” The music video for the song features Sprague depicted as a giant robot, stomping over a toy city.

The inspiration for the track originated during the 2020 lockdown when people began considering themselves experts on infectious diseases and government responses to disasters. Sprague noticed a lack of social awareness and witnessed extreme behavior among individuals online. Friendships and even family relationships were severed due to irreconcilable differences. Sprague believes that the internet is saturated with conflicting information, making it challenging to find reliable sources.

Through “Nobody Knows Anything,” Sprague expresses her belief that no one truly knows anything for sure and argues against the futility of online arguments. The song serves as a reflection on the divisive nature of online communication and the necessity for more constructive dialogues.

Sprague’s second album, “somebody in hell loves you,” features additional tracks such as “If I’m Honest,” “Isob,” “Sata Analysis,” and “Terrible Places,” among others. The album promises to showcase Sprague’s distinctive musical style and thought-provoking lyrics.