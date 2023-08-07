Relume: Revolutionizing Website Building with AI

Relume, a Sydney-based startup, has created an innovative AI-powered website builder that can be exported to popular platforms like Figma and Webflow. This platform stands out for its user-friendly interface, allowing individuals without coding experience to effortlessly create websites.

The AI-powered feature was developed by a team of six experts, including professionals who have previously worked for renowned companies like Antler and Canva. By inserting prompts, users can easily build website wireframes, saving time and simplifying the website creation process.

Since its launch in November 2021, Relume has already garnered an impressive user base of over 41,000 individuals, without any external investment. Notable companies such as Dapper Labs, Nike, Jasper AI, and Headspace have utilized the platform to develop their website landing pages.

The founders of Relume are confident that their AI-powered website builder will revolutionize the marketing website building process. They emphasize that their goal is to empower designers through AI, rather than replace them. With this ambition, they aspire to become the Australian equivalent of Canva, the popular visual communication platform.

In recent months, Canva has also integrated AI-powered features into their platform. Their enhanced Visual Worksuite now includes tools like Magic Design, Magic Edit, Translate, Magic Write, Beat Sync, and Canva Assistant. Additionally, Canva has partnered with HeyGen, an AI video generation platform, to incorporate AI avatars into their designs.

Relume’s AI-powered website builder has the potential to be a game-changer in the industry. As more users embrace the platform, the company aims to establish itself as a leading player in the Australian market, following in the footsteps of Canva’s success.