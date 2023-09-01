The SwitchBot S10: A Revolution in Robot Vacuum and Mop Technology

SwitchBot has unveiled the SwitchBot S10, a robot vacuum/mop that aims to address a common issue faced by users of robot mops and vacuums – the need to manually refill and empty water basins. The S10 eliminates this problem by connecting directly to a water line, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Traditionally, robot mops and vacuums require a clean water tank and a dirty water tank, both of which need to be refilled and emptied regularly. This can be a time-consuming task that interrupts the cleaning process. However, the SwitchBot S10 comes with a docking station that connects to the home’s water line, allowing it to automatically refill and drain water as needed.

The S10 also includes a secondary station for emptying the dust bin and heating the mop portion to prevent bacteria growth. While this station may take up more space, the low-profile docking station for water duties is designed to be easy to set up.

One notable feature of the SwitchBot S10 is its ability to fill itself with water and transfer it to other devices in the SwitchBot ecosystem, such as the SwitchBot Humidifier 2. This creates a completely autonomous water-operated cleaning operation.

In terms of cleaning effectiveness, the S10 uses a roller mop instead of rotating or vibrating pads. According to SwitchBot, this results in a better clean without leaving smears on the floor. The roller brush contains the dirty liquid and drains it into the sewer system.

The S10 also features a powerful suction capability of 6,500pa for dry messes, ensuring effective dirt and dust removal. It utilizes LiDAR sensors for navigation and obstacle avoidance.

While compatibility with smart home systems like Matter or Google Home has not been confirmed, SwitchBot has been focusing on integration with these platforms in its other products.

The SwitchBot S10 will be launched on Kickstarter in October at an early-bird price of $1,199.99. With its automatic draining station, the SwitchBot S10 promises to revolutionize the world of robot vacuum and mop technology.

