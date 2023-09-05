Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles and Taito Milestones 2 for Switch: A Review

In this article, we will review two games for the Nintendo Switch: Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles and Taito Milestones 2.

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles is a collection of three games that were released within a span of two years. The first game in the series was the only one to see a Western release until this collection. The importance of the Rhapsody series in the history of Nippon Ichi Software cannot be overstated. It was a big swing for the company and led to the creation of other successful tactical RPGs like La Pucelle Tactics and Disgaea. The collection allows Western players to easily and affordably play these games and experience the charm and low difficulty of the RPGs.

The second game in the series, Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess, features a straightforward RPG combat system with cheerful stories and a relatively low level of difficulty. The third game, Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom, has a slightly different structure with six distinct chapters and a higher challenge level. Both games have musical numbers and a focus on storytelling.

SwitchArcade score: 4/5

Taito Milestones 2 is a collection of classic arcade games from the legendary company, Taito. The collection includes ten games, with the oldest one dating back to 1984. The games are based on the Arcade Archives releases and come with online leaderboards for the main play mode. The emulation quality is great and players can customize their experience with various options.

While the presentation is minimalistic and the games lack additional features like Caravan Mode, the focus is on the games themselves. One of the included games, Ben Bero Beh, tasks players with fighting fires in a burning building to rescue someone trapped inside. The game is quirky and may appeal to those interested in early arcade games.

Overall, Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles and Taito Milestones 2 offer different experiences for Switch players. The Rhapsody collection is recommended for fans of the first game and those looking for a low-friction RPG. Taito Milestones 2 is a good choice for those interested in classic arcade games with a minimalistic presentation.

