SWISS Airlines Offers Free Chat Services and Paid Internet Packages on Long-Haul Flights

SWISS airlines has introduced a new offering that allows passengers on its long-haul flights to enjoy free internet access for chat services such as WhatsApp. This service is available in all classes of travel and does not have any data limit. Passengers who wish to use additional internet functions like web surfing, email, or social media can opt for two optional packages.

The first package, called ‘Wi-Fi 4 Hours’, costs CHF 25 and offers four hours of internet access. The second package, named ‘Wi-Fi Premium’, costs CHF 35 and provides access throughout the entire flight. Notably, First Class passengers and HON Circle Members will have unlimited internet access.

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Chief Commercial Officer at SWISS, views the introduction of these new Wi-Fi options as a significant advancement for the airline. He emphasizes that the free chat service allows passengers to stay connected with their loved ones and business associates during their journey. The packages for web surfing, email, and social media also offer unlimited data volumes, offering customers more options to stay connected on their long-haul flights.

All the new services, including the free chat option and the additional Wi-Fi packages, come with unlimited data volumes. However, to maintain sufficient bandwidth for all passengers, video streaming services will be deactivated. Nevertheless, videos on social media platforms can still be played. Additionally, services such as audio streaming, cloud services, and VPN services will be available.

Moreover, passengers will also have access to the digital version of SWISS Magazine on their devices without the need for internet activation. This ensures that passengers can enjoy their preferred reading material even without an active internet connection.

Overall, SWISS airlines’ initiative to provide free chat services and paid internet packages enhances the connectivity options for passengers, making long-haul flights more convenient and enjoyable.