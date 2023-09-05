Blancpain Collaborates with Swatch for Affordable Spin on Timepieces

Swatch, known for its successful collaboration with Omega on the MoonSwatch, has now teamed up with Blancpain to create a new line of affordable timepieces. Blancpain, a brand famous for its dive watches, will draw inspiration from the depths of the planet for this collaboration. The initial collection will consist of five watches, each named after one of the five oceans.

While specific details about the collaboration are still limited, it is expected that these new timepieces will feature bright colors, similar to the MoonSwatch. In fact, each watch will be inspired by the color of a nudibranch, a type of sea slug, native to the ocean it is named after.

Blancpain, although not as well-known as Omega, brings with it a rich history and legacy. The brand introduced the first modern dive watch, the Fifty Fathoms, and continues to be highly sought after by watch collectors. With this collaboration, Blancpain aims to introduce its brand to a wider audience and provide an affordable alternative for those interested in owning a Blancpain timepiece.

One notable difference between this partnership and the MoonSwatch collaboration is what powers the watches. Blancpain has never produced a quartz watch and is famous for its dedication to mechanical movements. However, there is speculation that Blancpain might use Swatch’s Sistem51 automatic movement for this collection.

The collaboration between Blancpain and Swatch is expected to attract new collectors by offering a more accessible entry point to the brand. While the classic Automatique from Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms line starts at over $10,000, these affordable alternatives will allow more people to experience the craftsmanship and history of Blancpain watches.

The global release for the Blancpain Swatch collaboration is set for Saturday, September 9. Given the success of the MoonSwatch, collectors are anticipated to line up early to secure one of these highly anticipated timepieces.

Sources:

– Cam Wolf, GQ.