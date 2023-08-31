Masses of Flying Ants Swarm Ontario in Annual Mating Season

Flying ants have taken over Ontario in their annual mating season, causing a buzz among residents. These winged insects, known as queen ants, engage in a “nuptial flight” where they mate with male drone ants before starting a new ant colony. The sight of these mating masses can be alarming, but they pose no threat to humans and do not cause major damage to property.

In recent days, reports of flying ant swarms have flooded insect identification websites and forums. Homeowners have encountered these arthropods in their gardens, swimming pools, and even inside their homes. While they may inconvenience pool owners by clogging drains, flying ants are harmless and can even be turned into a nutritious snack.

According to Brent Sinclair, a biologist at Western University, flying ants are rich in protein and are considered a delicacy in cultures that consume insects. In a 2018 interview with the CBC, Sinclair stated, “These bugs, they’re delicious. The females of the species have a lot of protein. In cultures that eat ants, these are ones they eat.”

To deal with a flying ant infestation, it is recommended to take preventive measures such as sealing cracks and ensuring proper drainage to discourage them from entering your home. If you encounter flying ants outside, simply let them carry out their mating rituals undisturbed. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you could even try adding them to your next meal for a protein boost!

Overall, while flying ants may seem unsettling, they are a natural part of Ontario’s ecosystem during the late summer months. So, embrace the phenomenon and appreciate the wonders of nature happening right in your backyard.

Sources:

– CBC – Interview with Brent Sinclair, biologist at Western University