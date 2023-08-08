CityLife

Australian Space Agency Confirms Re-Entry of Russian Rocket Over Melbourne Skies

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
The Australian Space Agency has revealed that the mysterious event witnessed in the skies of Melbourne was not a meteor shower as initially believed, but rather a Russian rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. Multiple reports had come in from Victoria and Tasmania regarding a bright light streaking across the sky, leaving behind a trail of flames.

According to the Australian Space Agency, the flashes of light were likely caused by the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket. This rocket had been launched earlier from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome and was carrying a new generation ‘GLONASS-K2’ global navigation satellite. The Russian authorities confirmed this information.

Astrophysicist Alan Duffy from Swinburne University explained that the colors observed during the event indicated the presence of man-made material. Professor Duffy further added that the object was large and traveling at a high velocity, descending from orbit at a speed of about 7 kilometers per second.

The Australian Space Agency reassured the public that they were closely monitoring the re-entry of the rocket in collaboration with their government partners. It had been planned that the remnants of the rocket would fall into the ocean off the south-east coast of Tasmania, as communicated beforehand by the Russian authorities.

This fascinating incident, initially mistaken for a meteor shower, captured the attention of observers across Melbourne.

