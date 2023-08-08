Bright Light Streaking across Skies of Melbourne and Tasmania Identified as Russian Rocket Re-Entering Earth’s Atmosphere

The Australian Space Agency has confirmed that the bright light streaking across the skies of Melbourne and Tasmania, initially suspected to be a meteor shower, is actually a Russian rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. The agency identified the flashes of light as remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket, which had previously been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Russian authorities have reported that the rocket successfully placed a new generation ‘GLONASS-K2’ global navigation satellite into orbit. Astronomer Alan Duffy from Swinburne University explained that the colors produced by the object indicated that it was made by man. The bright lights resulting from the burning and separation of pieces of the rocket suggested that it was a sizable object traveling at high speed. Professor Duffy mentioned that the object was descending from orbit at a velocity of about 7 kilometers per second.

The Australian Space Agency, in collaboration with government partners, will continue to monitor the re-entry outcomes of the rocket. Russian authorities had previously given notice of the rocket launch, and the planned re-entry of the rocket’s remnants into the Earth’s atmosphere was expected to occur in the ocean off the south-east coast of Tasmania.