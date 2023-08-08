Australian Space Agency Clarifies Meteor Shower Was Russian Rocket Re-Entry

The Australian Space Agency has clarified that the bright light and flames witnessed over Melbourne, which was initially believed to be a meteor shower, was actually a Russian rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. Multiple reports from Victoria and Tasmania described a streak of light with a flame-like trail crossing the sky.

The Australian Space Agency determined that the object observed was most likely man-made and identified it as remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket. The rocket had been launched earlier from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome and successfully placed a new generation “GLONASS-K2” global navigation satellite into orbit.

Russian authorities notified the Australian Space Agency about the launch and confirmed that the rocket remnants were intended to re-enter the atmosphere over the ocean off the south-east coast of Tasmania. The agency, along with government partners, will continue to monitor the re-entry to assess its outcomes.

Astronomer Alan Duffy from Swinburne University explained that the colors produced by the object as it crossed the sky indicated the presence of man-made materials. Pieces breaking off and burning were also observed, suggesting a large object traveling at a very high speed. The speed of descent from orbit was estimated to be around 7 kilometers per second.

It is fascinating to observe these events and learn more about the objects that enter our atmosphere. The Australian Space Agency’s efforts to clarify the nature of the phenomenon and ensure public safety are commendable. As space exploration and satellite launches continue, it is crucial to have organizations like the Australian Space Agency monitoring and providing valuable information to the public.