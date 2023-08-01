The Usage and Sentiment Surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Independent Music Community

Believe and TuneCore have conducted a survey to assess the usage and sentiment surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) among independent musicians. The survey included nearly 1600 self-releasing artists from over 10 countries.

The key findings indicate that AI is currently being rapidly adopted by independent artists. 50% of the respondents were aware of AI, and 27% have already used AI music tools in their creative process. This shows a positive outlook for the future of AI in music.

The survey also revealed that artists are most interested in using AI during the creative process and as a tool for marketing and developing their fanbase. Additionally, 50% of the respondents expressed a willingness to offer their music for machine learning, as long as there is a responsible approach to AI implementation.

TuneCore, as one of the first self-releasing digital music platforms to venture into the AI space, has partnered with Grimes’ Elf.tech platform. This partnership allows artists to distribute their music using Grimes’ vocals through CreateSafe’s AI technology, with a revenue share of 50/50 through TuneCore’s splits remuneration program for multiple collaborators.

The survey results will assist TuneCore in enabling independent artists to utilize AI on their platform responsibly, with consent, control, transparency, and fair monetary compensation. The full “AI in Music Report,” which provides more detailed data from the survey, can be downloaded for further information.