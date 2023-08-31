Study Finds Students Experience Boredom During Exams, Affecting Performance

An international team of academics led by Thomas Götz from the University of Vienna has conducted a study on test boredom among school students, resulting in significant findings. The research, published in the Journal of Educational Psychology, reveals that students often experience boredom during exams, and this boredom negatively impacts exam results.

The study is the first of its kind to specifically focus on test boredom, a phenomenon previously overlooked in research on boredom. By involving psychologists from various universities worldwide, including the University of Konstanz, the University of Zurich, and the LMU Munich, the study demonstrates the occurrence of test boredom and its detrimental effect on performance.

The main causes of test boredom were found to be feeling underchallenged or overchallenged during the exam. Additionally, when the exam content lacked personal relevance for students, test boredom was significantly higher. The study concludes that a high level of test boredom leads to poorer exam results.

The researchers propose the “abundance hypothesis” in their study, which was confirmed through their findings. The hypothesis suggests that boredom particularly impairs exam performance when students are overchallenged because mental resources that could be used to combat boredom are allocated to completing the tasks. Conversely, when students are underchallenged, resources are readily available for processing the tasks.

The study involved 1,820 German students in grades 5 to 10. The researchers have derived recommendations for teachers and guardians based on the study’s results. Teachers should design exam tasks that relate to students’ lives and avoid making them too underchallenging or overchallenging. Furthermore, parents or guardians are encouraged to engage in open conversations with students about potential issues of overchallenging or underchallenging tasks at school.

This study marks the beginning of a new field of research on test boredom and contributes to understanding the negative effects of boredom in academic settings. It is widely acknowledged that boredom not only impacts learning and performance but also mental and physical health. By examining the specific context of exams, the researchers shed light on the role of boredom in students’ everyday school lives.

