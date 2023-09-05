Star Wars Jedi Survivor Patch 7: Performance Improvements and DLSS Support

The highly acclaimed game, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, developed by EA and Respawn, has received its biggest update yet with Patch 7. This update addresses the performance issues that players have experienced on PC and consoles.

One of the major improvements in Patch 7 is the introduction of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support on PC. This technology uses AI to upscale lower-resolution images, resulting in better graphics performance without sacrificing visual quality. PC players can now enjoy improved visuals and smoother gameplay thanks to DLSS support.

Console players, specifically those on PS5, will also benefit from this update. Patch 7 brings Variable Refresh Rate support to PS5, which helps to synchronize the display refresh rate with the game’s frame rates, reducing screen tearing and providing a more fluid gaming experience.

Furthermore, the performance mode in Jedi Survivor has been completely reworked, ensuring a solid 60 FPS across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This will greatly enhance the overall player experience, as previous frame rate drops will be minimized.

Patch 7 also includes various other performance optimizations and bug fixes. On PC, there are additional performance improvements and optimizations, along with the addition of DLSS support. The save system has been tweaked to prevent save game corruption, and issues related to XP retrieval, crashes, cloth, lighting, and UI have been addressed on all platforms.

It’s important to note that cinematics on console versions of Star Wars Jedi Survivor are locked at 30 frames per second.

Overall, Patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi Survivor brings significant performance improvements and introduces DLSS support on PC. Players can expect smoother gameplay, better visuals, and a more enjoyable gaming experience on both PC and consoles.

