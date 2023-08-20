Google surprises with Android 14 Beta 5.1 update

After Google released Android 14 Beta 5 last Thursday, it was widely believed that this would be the final Beta release before the stable version of Android 14. However, Google has surprised everyone by rolling out a new update, Android 14 Beta 5.1.

According to the release notes, this latest update is considered minor and includes several fixes. One of the fixes addresses an issue where the system would not detect a SIM card if Fixed Dialing Number (FDN) features were enabled. Another fix resolves connectivity interruptions for devices with carriers using 5G standalone (SA) mode.

Some users had also encountered a problem where a blank home screen appeared after unlocking their device. This issue has been addressed in the update. Additionally, there was a performance issue related to the feather-styled live wallpaper on the Pixel Fold. To address this, the live wallpaper version has been temporarily disabled until other underlying issues are resolved.

The Android 14 Beta 5.1 update is available for several Pixel devices, including Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Users can download and install the update by going to Settings > System > System update.

It is worth noting that Google’s original timeline for Android 14 only indicated four Beta releases. With the rollout of Android 14 Beta 5.1, some uncertainty has arisen regarding whether this will be the final and stable version of Android 14. It is worth mentioning that Android 13 was released on August 15th last year, so Google is slightly behind schedule compared to the previous year.

Overall, Android users can look forward to the improvements and fixes provided by the Android 14 Beta 5.1 update, while eagerly anticipating the stable release of Android 14.