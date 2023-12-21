Spike in COVID-19 Cases Detected in Wastewater Raises Questions about JN.1 Variant’s Preferential Targeting of Intestinal Tracts

A recent rise in COVID-19 cases detected in wastewater has raised concerns among scientists about the JN.1 variant’s potential preference for targeting people’s intestinal tracts. While evidence is limited and theoretical, there is a possibility that the JN.1 variant has changed its requirements for entering cells, potentially leading to more efficient infection of specific tissues, including the gut.

JN.1, also known as the omicron variant, is highly infectious and immune evasive. Some scientists even argue that it should have its own Greek name to distinguish it from its progenitor. Since its emergence in August from the BA.2.86 or Pirola variant, JN.1 has become the fastest-growing variant in the past two years. The World Health Organization has designated it a variant of interest due to its rapid growth and potential to increase the respiratory virus burden in the Northern Hemisphere. However, the latest booster formulation is expected to provide good protection against it.

Multiple countries, including Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Singapore, have reported exponentially increasing detections of JN.1 in wastewater. While the detection rate in wastewater is high, hospitalizations have not experienced a parallel increase, indicating that the severity of the illness caused by JN.1 is still unclear.

Researchers are closely monitoring emergency room visits and medical-use data to gain insights into the severity of JN.1 infections. Additionally, they are investigating whether JN.1 has become more gut-associated, although the presence of the variant in wastewater may be attributed to high community circulation rather than an increase in gut infections.

The coronavirus has demonstrated its ability to infect the gut, especially since the omicron variant replaced the delta variant in late 2021. While the change in the virus’s behavior may be explained by inherent changes in the virus itself, the role of vaccinations and prior infections in priming the immune system cannot be discounted.

Regardless of the impact on disease patterns, JN.1 represents a significant shift in the virus’s entry pathway into cells. Previous versions of the virus preferred a cleaved version of the ACE-2 cell-surface protein, while JN.1 shows a stronger predilection for an uncleaved version.

Understanding the implications of these changes and which tissue niches the JN.1 variant now inhabits is crucial for developing effective strategies to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.