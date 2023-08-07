Increasing Support for Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging in the US

Electreon, a leading innovator in Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging technology, is gaining traction and support from state and federal policymakers in the United States. These policymakers are advocating for the funding and implementation of Wireless Electric Road Systems (ERS) to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The goal of this cutting-edge technology is to address common obstacles to EV adoption, such as range anxiety and the need for large battery sizes. By doing so, it aims to promote wider usage of EVs.

Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI) introduced the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Grant Program Act of 2023 in July. This proposed legislation aims to expand Wireless EV Charging Programs at the federal level by establishing a dedicated grant program within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The grant program would allocate funds for various initiatives, including wireless EV charging infrastructure on roads, parking lots, bus routes, airports, and ports.

The bill builds upon the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) pilot program, which successfully implemented the first public wireless EV charging road in the U.S. The pilot project was a collaborative effort between Electreon, MDOT, Ford Motor Co., DTE Energy Co., OFME, Next Energy, Jacobs, Michigan Central, and Detroit.

The Wireless EV Charging bill has received strong support from Michigan’s Governor Whitmer, ASPIRE, CALSTART, and the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA).

Wireless EV Charging, especially the development of wireless Electric Road technologies capable of charging moving vehicles, has the potential to revolutionize EV charging. It aims to make charging more convenient, accessible, and cost-effective. Additionally, this technology could help alleviate strain on the electric grid by distributing transport energy demand across space and time, particularly when combined with on-site renewable energy sources like solar power.

With transportation being responsible for nearly 30% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and growing rapidly, innovative technological solutions and political support are crucial for decarbonizing the global economy. As governments worldwide set ambitious targets for Electric Roads, Electreon is at the forefront of this transformative technology.