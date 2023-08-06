Surge of AI Laws in US States Focus on Consumer Privacy and Industry-Specific Regulations

In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). This has resulted in a surge of AI laws proposed and passed during the 2023 legislative sessions in various states across the United States.

Most of the laws that have been passed and will go into effect this year are part of larger comprehensive consumer privacy bills. These bills not only include general data protection requirements for certain data processors and controllers but also incorporate provisions specifically related to AI. One key provision is the ability for consumers to opt out of profiling, providing them with more control over their personal data. Additionally, these laws require impact assessments for controllers engaged in activities involving AI and automated decision-making systems.

Apart from consumer privacy bills, there are also proposed laws in other states that focus on specific industries such as employment, healthcare, and generative AI. However, as of now, only a few of these laws have been passed in 2023.

Among the laws that will go into effect this year, there are six with AI-related provisions. Five of these laws are part of consumer privacy bills in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia, and Utah. These laws not only grant consumers the ability to opt out of profiling but also mandate impact assessments for systems with a heightened risk of harm. These provisions aim to safeguard consumer privacy and mitigate risks associated with AI technology.

During this legislative session, a total of 12 AI-related laws have been successfully passed. Out of these, six were part of broader privacy bills in Delaware, Indiana, Montana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas. Additionally, other laws have been enacted, including emergency measures clarifying that AI is not a person and the establishment of task forces to investigate potential harms and risks associated with AI technology.

Overall, there is a significant focus on AI legislation in various US states, particularly with regards to consumer privacy. Some states are also taking steps to ensure transparency in the use of AI by establishing dedicated offices or bodies responsible for AI regulation and policy development.