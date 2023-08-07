A Majority Support Community Fund for Electricity Grid Development, Survey Reveals

A recent poll indicates that a significant percentage of both men and women are in favor of establishing a community fund by an electricity grid developer. This fund would increase their support for the installation of a power line within a five-mile radius of their homes.

Among men, 67% stated that having such a fund would make them more inclined to support infrastructure upgrades. Similarly, 55% of women shared the same sentiment. The poll also revealed that individuals with higher levels of education were more likely to support the community fund. Older individuals were also more predisposed to endorsing it.

Interestingly, only half of the respondents in the 18-34 age group expressed increased favorability due to the community fund. However, as the age brackets increased, so did the support. The highest level of support, at 72%, was observed among those aged 55 to 64.

This survey follows an independent government-commissioned report which recommended direct payments to households and community funds as strategies to gain support for the expansion of the UK’s energy grid. The grid’s expansion is necessary to accommodate the country’s transition toward green energy and its increasing electricity demands for heat pumps, electric vehicles, and maintaining a reliable energy supply.

The survey, conducted online by Survation, involved 1,039 participants on July 14. Approximately 60% of the respondents expressed a desire for clarity on how the power lines would enhance energy security, reduce emissions, and create job opportunities.

The survey also revealed that conservative voters were more likely to support infrastructure updates compared to the general population. While 64% of all respondents favored new electricity grid infrastructure, this percentage rose to 71% among 2019 Conservative voters.

These findings suggest that there is significant public support for the construction of essential new grid infrastructure that connects clean energy projects and provides affordable electricity to homes and businesses. Barnaby Wharton, RenewableUK’s director of future electricity systems, emphasized the importance of meeting local communities’ expectations by allocating funds for local projects, providing clear explanations for infrastructure upgrades, and involving residents in decision-making processes.