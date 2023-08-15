Beyond-Standard-Model Neutrino Interaction Could Be Detected in Supernovae Observations

Neutrinos are elusive particles that interact only through the weak force and gravity, making them difficult to detect. However, some beyond-standard-model theories suggest that neutrinos may have a “secret” interaction that causes them to scatter from each other at high densities. Researchers from Ohio State University have now demonstrated that this hypothetical neutrino self-interaction (𝜈SI) could be observed in future supernovae observations.

The research team focused on a core-collapse supernova, which produces a large number of neutrinos and leaves behind a neutron star. Without 𝜈SI, these neutrinos would diffuse out of the neutron star within about 10 seconds and follow straight paths to our detectors. However, if 𝜈SI exists, the neutrinos could form an expanding “neutrino fluid” in which they scatter and propagate randomly. Only when the neutrino density drops below a certain threshold (determined by the interaction cross section) would the neutrinos start to follow straight paths.

This scenario involving 𝜈SI would result in a longer period of neutrino arrival from a supernova. So far, the only detected supernova neutrinos are the approximately 20 electron antineutrinos from SN 1987A, which matched the predictions of the standard model. However, with recent advancements in neutrino detection, researchers anticipate being able to detect thousands of neutrinos of all flavors from future nearby supernovae. This increases the chances of observing new physics related to neutrino self-interactions.

The study by Chang et al. provides insights into the potential existence of 𝜈SI and its effects on neutrinos in supernovae. By studying these interactions, scientists hope to delve deeper into the mysteries of neutrinos and gain a better understanding of their fundamental properties.