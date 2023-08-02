CityLife

The First Supermoon of the Month: A Spectacular Celestial Event

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Tonight, the night sky will offer a stunning celestial event – the first of two supermoons this month. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

The best time to catch this captivating phenomenon is around 9:18 p.m. However, even as the moon rises in the night sky, it may seem to decrease in size. In reality, the moon stays the same size the entire time. This optical illusion, known as the moon illusion, is influenced by our perception of its surroundings.

To experience this intriguing moon illusion, try holding your thumb out at arm’s length and observe the moon as it rises. After about two hours, return to the same spot and repeat your observation. You will notice that the moon maintains its size throughout.

This is an incredible opportunity to witness the enchanting beauty of a supermoon illuminating the night sky. Consider grabbing your binoculars or telescope and finding a clear viewing spot. Take a moment to awe at the breathtaking sight before you.

Keep in mind that this is just the first of two supermoons this month. So if you miss out on tonight’s event, you’ll have another chance to witness the moon in all its splendor later this month. Enjoy and marvel at the wonders of the cosmos!

