Indus Battle Royale Set to Make a Splash in Fortnite

Indian gaming studio SuperGaming has announced that its highly anticipated BR game, Indus Battle Royale, will be integrated into the popular title Fortnite. This collaboration has been made possible by two talented female developers who utilized the Unreal Editor for Fortnite to create maps, game modes, and gameplay for Indus Battle Royale in less than a month.

Christelle D’cruz, co-founder of SuperGaming, highlighted the team’s achievement, stating, “We learned, built, and created Indus with UEFN in about 27 days with no prior Unreal experience. This will allow us to test Indus’ gameplay with external audiences faster and give more gamers a chance to experience Indo-Futurism through their game of choice—Fortnite.”

As Indus Battle Royale prepares to enter beta testing on the Google Play Store in the near future, players are eager to know how they can gain access to this exciting new addition. To play Indus Battle Royale within Fortnite, players will need to preregister to receive a key that grants them entry to the specially designed map.

SuperGaming’s previous titles, MaskGun, Silly Royale, and Battle Stars, have all been well-received by gamers, and Indus Battle Royale is expected to take the Indian gaming scene by storm. By combining their past experiences, SuperGaming aims to create one of the best Battle Royale games on the market.

Roby John, CEO of SuperGaming, expressed his belief in the potential of Indian culture and talent, stating, “At SuperGaming, we firmly believe that India’s culture and talent demand the biggest possible stage for the world to see and play in. With Fortnite having an estimated 220 million monthly players globally, there’s no better way to bring Indus and Indo-Futurism to the world.”

With over seven million pre-registrations already, Indus Battle Royale promises fast-paced gameplay, futuristic Indian-themed maps, and unique characters. Beta testers will play a crucial role in identifying bugs and helping developers enhance the game, placing it on par with other popular titles worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: How can players access Indus Battle Royale within Fortnite?

A: To play Indus Battle Royale within Fortnite, players need to preregister and receive a key for entry.

Q: What previous games have SuperGaming developed?

A: SuperGaming’s previous titles include MaskGun, Silly Royale, and Battle Stars.

Q: How many pre-registrations has Indus Battle Royale received so far?

A: Indus Battle Royale has already crossed seven million pre-registrations.