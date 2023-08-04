CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Enhancing Language Models’ Context Capacities: The Method by Abacus AI

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Language Models (LLMs) often face challenges when processing long prompts due to their limited context capacities. However, Abacus AI has developed a technique to enhance LLMs’ processing capabilities while maintaining accuracy. Their method involves scaling the position embeddings, enabling the models to handle more tokens and increasing the usable context length.

Abacus AI evaluated their approach on tasks such as substring location and open-book QA. The scaled LlaMA model demonstrated accuracy on real-world examples with context lengths of up to 16,000 words, surpassing the baseline Llama model’s limit of 2,000 words. By expanding the context length, LLMs can generate more knowledgeable and consistent responses, resulting in improved performance in complex tasks.

It is important to note that scaling alone does not guarantee high-quality outputs. In order to further extend the context capacity, the Abacus team is exploring advanced position encoding schemes. They have also made their repository available for research purposes, inviting others to contribute and apply fine-tuning methods to open-source LLMs.

The advancement in LLM capabilities holds significant implications, ranging from personalized chatbots to creative writing aids. With the ability to handle larger contexts, next-generation AI assistants may become more adept at engaging in conversations on diverse topics. Although there are still technical challenges to overcome, researchers are actively working towards achieving artificial general intelligence and developing AI models with generalized human cognitive abilities.

